Hit-and-run driver turns himself in after fatal pedestrian accident in Killeen

UPDATE

Police have identified the driver who fled the scene of a crime after he hit and killed a 48-year-old woman with his vehicle in Killeen in May.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's office and a complaint was returned, charging 42-year-old Michael Terrance Sneed, according to authorities.

Sneed has been arrested and charged with accident involving injury/death. A warrant was issued and Sneed turned himself in to the Bell County Jail on Monday.

This investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, according to police.

Upon arrival, Killeen police noticed a female lying in the road, paramedics began performing life-saving procedures, then the victim was transported to a hospital in Harker Heights.

The victim was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m., and has now been identified as 48-year-old Rasha Kendrick.

An investigation revealed that Kendrick walked into the outside lane of the road, when an Infinity Sedan struck her first. A second vehicle traveling the same direction struck Kendrick again.

The sedan returned to the scene and the second vehicle fled without providing insurance or attempting to render aid.

Police obtained video surveillance, which showed the second vehicle to be a red or orange Dodge Journey, with possible front end, lower front bumper, and/or mechanical damage to the underside of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation with no further information at this time.

Traffic Investigators are asking anyone who can identify this suspect or has information about this fatality, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.