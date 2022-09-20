Harker Heights police say man found dead from gunshot wound in his car

A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a Harker Heights citizen reported seeing an unresponsive man sitting in his car.

Police said around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday the citizen made a report of the man appearing to be asleep on the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Emergency responders were dispatched and found the man dead from a gunshot wound, said Harker Heights police.

"The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin," said the release. "Harker Heights Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this death and there is no additional information at this time."

The man was pronounced deceased at 10:35 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, said police.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.