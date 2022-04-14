Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declarations for Bell, Williamson counties following severe weather

Tornado strikes Salado, Texas leaving at least 23 people injured, officials said
KXXV
Tornado strikes Salado, Texas leaving at least 23 people injured, officials said
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 12:11:38-04

SALADO, Texas — Gov. Abbott has issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County following severe weather on Tuesday.

The areas are reported to have experienced heavy rainfall, extreme hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes.

Those impacted are asked to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) iSTAT survey.

The voluntary survey will not guarantee disaster relief assistance and is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance company.

The purpose of the survey is to allow officials to better understand the damages that occurred during said severe weather.

The voluntary survey is available in both English and Spanish.

To file today, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019