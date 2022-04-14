Gov. Abbott issues disaster declarations for Bell, Williamson counties following severe weather

SALADO, Texas — Gov. Abbott has issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County following severe weather on Tuesday.

The areas are reported to have experienced heavy rainfall, extreme hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes.

Those impacted are asked to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) iSTAT survey.

The voluntary survey will not guarantee disaster relief assistance and is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance company.

The purpose of the survey is to allow officials to better understand the damages that occurred during said severe weather.

The voluntary survey is available in both English and Spanish.

To file today, click here.