Gallery: Soup thrown in restaurant worker's face, woman arrested

Temple police said Martinez called Sol De Jalisco on Nov. 7 to complain about her order. Sol De Jalisco

After the call, she showed up at the restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr. Sol De Jalisco

She said her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid on top. Sol De Jalisco

She then threw the soup at an employee. Sol De Jalisco

Martinez is charged with assault causing bodily injury. Bell County Jail

Amanda Nicole Martinez Bell County Jail

