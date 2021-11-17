Gallery: Soup thrown in restaurant worker's face, woman arrested
The woman accused of throwing soup at a Temple restaurant worker has been arrested.
Temple police said Martinez called Sol De Jalisco on Nov. 7 to complain about her order.Sol De Jalisco
After the call, she showed up at the restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr.Sol De Jalisco
She said her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid on top.Sol De Jalisco
She then threw the soup at an employee.Sol De Jalisco
Martinez is charged with assault causing bodily injury.Bell County Jail
Amanda Nicole MartinezBell County Jail
