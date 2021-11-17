Gallery: Soup thrown in restaurant worker's face, woman arrested

Watch
The woman accused of throwing soup at a Temple restaurant worker has been arrested.

Temple police said Martinez called Sol De Jalisco on Nov. 7 to complain about her order.Photo by: Sol De Jalisco
After the call, she showed up at the restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr.Photo by: Sol De Jalisco
She said her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid on top.Photo by: Sol De Jalisco
She then threw the soup at an employee.Photo by: Sol De Jalisco
Martinez is charged with assault causing bodily injury.Photo by: Bell County Jail
Amanda Nicole MartinezPhoto by: Bell County Jail
Amanda Nicole MartinezPhoto by: Bell County Jail

