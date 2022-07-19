Food distribution to be held in North Killeen

Food insecurity is a big problem across the U.S. Here in Central Texas the Salvation Army is doing what they can to help feed the need in North Killeen.

“Tomorrow we will be at the Killeen Greater Community Health Clinic at 9 a.m. and we will be there until noon passing out about 100 food boxes, we also have bags with ready meals in there for those who are on the streets and may not have the ability to cook," said Auxiliary Captain Dawn Beckham.

The group is also looking for volunteers. They distribute food on a routinely basis on every third Tuesday of the month.

The more hands involved the better, according to Beckham.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact the Salvation Army website here.