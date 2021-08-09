Eight men arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from Person under 18 during two-day operation

BELTON TX — Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in conducting an Online Prostitution of a Minor Operation in Belton.

The operation was intended to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts from a minor in exchange for a fee.

Eight men were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from a Person under 18 years of age during a two-day operation.

All the individuals engaged in sexual conversation with a person they believed to be a 15-17-year-old female and agreed to meet them in person to engage in sexual acts for a fee.

The men were transported to the Bell County Jail.

Two of the men were active-duty military and two others traveled over two hours to meet the person they believed to be a 15-17-year-old female.

Those arrested were identified as 31-year-old Kevin Wallace, 49-year-old Harkin Alano, 43-year-old Christopher Slough, 27-year-old Vidoll Smith, 38-year-old Gustavo Miranda, 24-year-old Ramon Rodriguez, 63-year-old Charles Pulley, and 79-year-old Daniel Martinez.

