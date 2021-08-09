Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Eight men arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from Person under 18 during two-day operation

items.[0].image.alt
Bell County Sheriff Department
Eight men arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from a Person under 18 years of age
Posted at 11:27 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 12:27:59-04

BELTON TX — Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in conducting an Online Prostitution of a Minor Operation in Belton.

The operation was intended to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts from a minor in exchange for a fee.

Eight men were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from a Person under 18 years of age during a two-day operation.

All the individuals engaged in sexual conversation with a person they believed to be a 15-17-year-old female and agreed to meet them in person to engage in sexual acts for a fee.

The men were transported to the Bell County Jail.

Two of the men were active-duty military and two others traveled over two hours to meet the person they believed to be a 15-17-year-old female.

Those arrested were identified as 31-year-old Kevin Wallace, 49-year-old Harkin Alano, 43-year-old Christopher Slough, 27-year-old Vidoll Smith, 38-year-old Gustavo Miranda, 24-year-old Ramon Rodriguez, 63-year-old Charles Pulley, and 79-year-old Daniel Martinez.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg