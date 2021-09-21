Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran

items.[0].image.alt
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Unaccompanied Veteran Burial: Billy Mark Guinn
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 14:55:09-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board is inviting the public to attend the burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran SP4 Billy Mark Guinn.

Guinn's burial will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 11 A.M. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Guinn will receive military honors.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019