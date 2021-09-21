Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board is inviting the public to attend the burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran SP4 Billy Mark Guinn.

Guinn's burial will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 11 A.M. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Guinn will receive military honors.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

