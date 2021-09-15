City of Temple announces long-term road closures

The City of Temple announced some long-term road closures as part of the city's efforts to improve infrastructure.

Closures on Kegley Road and Corporate Way will begin next week on Monday, Sept. 20. Corporate Way, between Old Howard Road and McLane Parkway, will be closed through March 2022 as part of the Outer Loop project.

"The Outer Loop is a multi-phase project that will connect to Interstate 35 in North and South Temple," said the City in a traffic advisory. "With the continued growth of the city, the Outer Loop will become an essential outlet to reduce congestion on roadways."

Crews will also be closing a portion of Kegley Road south of West Adams Avenue to the south of Blue Star Boulevard. This closure is expected to last 11 months.

"Access to Wildflower Lane will remain via SW HK Dodgen Loop," said the City of Temple."This is the second phase of the larger Kegley Road reconstruction project, which will widen the roadway to three lanes with a sidewalk and improved drainage."

Drivers are asked to pay attention to all traffic signs and use caution while traveling in these areas.