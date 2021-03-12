City of Temple announces Bloomin' Festival will not take place this year

TEMPLE, TX — The City of Temple Parks and Rec Department announced today that the Bloomin' Temple Festival will not take place this year.

“A number of factors went into this decision, including COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and ongoing infrastructure projects in the downtown area,” Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said. “We will continue developing safe, alternative programming for our residents as we look forward to being with everyone again in the future.”

The event, which attracts more than 12,000 attendees each year, was scheduled for April at the MLK Festival grounds in Downtown.

The two-day event typically features live music, arts and crafts, and a carnival.

“Our goal is to provide unique, fun and entertaining events for all of Temple to enjoy,” said Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman. “Summer 2021 will be a lot of fun as everyone starts getting back in the groove, and the events team has already begun discussions for the 2022 festival.”