City of Killeen will continue requiring masks at city facilities

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen announced they will continue to require masks in city facilities.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 34 removes the statewide mask requirement effective March 10 and allows establishments to choose whether to require them.

The City of Killeen said they will continue to require the wearing of face masks by all City employees and all visitors to City facilities.

The Governor’s order also removes mandated occupancy restrictions. The City of Killeen said they will continue to limit occupancy at facilities based on the building configuration and the service provided.

"A number of social distancing measures were put in place by the City over the last year, and we will continue to utilize them for the safety of employees and the public," the statement said. "We also encourage the public to continue using web, email and phone options when possible for obtaining services."