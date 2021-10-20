City of Killeen says city-wide boil water notice won't be lifted for at least 24 hours

KILLEEN, Texas — The Public Works Department with the City of Killeen said a city-wide boil water notice would not be lifted for at least 24 hours.

The notice was issued on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. due to chlorine residuals coming in below TCEQ guidelines from six sites.

The City is continuing to sample water throughout the city to monitor chlorine residuals and provide data to TCEQ to analyze.

However, the boil water notice will not be lifted until levels are stable enough for a sustained period of time, a minimum of 24 hours.

“We are pulling water samples from all pump stations and tanks, as well as the sites where samples were taken yesterday,” Jeffery Reynolds, Director of Public Works said. “Any water intended for consumption should be boiled as a precaution, but for other uses such as showering and washing dishes, the water is fine.”

This will not be able to be resolved today or within the next 24 hours.

There hasn't been a disruption in water services to any residence or business and the City will not be providing water stations.

The City is working to isolate the issue in hopes to lift the notice in areas where chlorine levels have been proven to be sufficient after flushing the system.

Once chlorine levels are back to normal, external lab testing is still required before the notice can be lifted. Testing will last a minimum of 24 hours.