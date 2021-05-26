City of Killeen holding second election for District 4 City Council seat following tie

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen is holding a second election on June 12, 2021, for the District 4 City Council seat following a tie in the May 1 election.

Voters in District 4 will choose between Steve Harris and Michael Boyd, the two candidates that tied in the May 1 election.

Early voting begins June 1 through June 8 and Election Day is Saturday, June 12.

The first and last day for early voting will have extended hours from 7 am to 7 pm and voting on June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Early voting locations are:



Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place June 12, at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 4 precinct locations are:



Precinct 404 Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road

Precinct 405 Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road

Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413 Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

