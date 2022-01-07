City of Killeen flag ordered to half-staff in honor of former city manager

The City of Killeen flag has been ordered to half-staff on Friday in honor of former city manager Connie Green.

Green died Wednesday, Dec. 29, after his long-time career of 20 years within the city. The flag will fly at half-staff through Sunday, Jan. 9. Services are to be held on Saturday.

“Our heart and prayer go out to the family of, Connie Green, who will be remembered for the many years of dedicated service to our city and a great leader within our community,” Mayor Segarra said.

According to the City of Killeen, Green was hired in May of 1990 as the Finance Director. He became the Acting City Manager in March of 2005 and was shortly thereafter that year appointed city manager.

He left the city in March of 2011.