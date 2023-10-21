Charter Oak Drive closure in Temple due to major crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are working on a major crash in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive in Temple.
Police said they have blocked off Charter Oak at South Kegley Road to Twin City Boulevard.
They advise drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
TRAFFIC ALERT (7:45 p.m.) TPD officers are working a major crash in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive. Currently, Charter Oak is blocked from South Kegley Road to Twin City Boulevard. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/n3MdK8eBnL
— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) October 21, 2023