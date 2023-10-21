Watch Now
Charter Oak Drive closure in Temple due to major crash

Posted at 8:07 PM, Oct 20, 2023
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are working on a major crash in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive in Temple.

Police said they have blocked off Charter Oak at South Kegley Road to Twin City Boulevard.

They advise drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

