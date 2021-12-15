Central Texas student reunites with her father after one year

TEMPLE, Texas — One Central Texas student got her Christmas wish on Wednesday.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott posted a heartwarming reunion to social media this afternoon. Fifth-grader Kaylynn Johnson, a Thornton Elementary student, hadn't seen her father, Brooks Johnson, in over a year.
"She got her Christmas wish - with a surprise," said Ott. "God bless our men and women who serve!"
Enjoyed watching this reunion today at Thornton Elementary. Hasn’t seen his daughter in over a year. She got her Christmas wish - with a surprise. God bless our men and women who serve! pic.twitter.com/E7rNHpyn7U— Bobby Ott (@OttTempleISD) December 15, 2021