Central Texas student reunites with her father after one year

Posted at 3:56 PM, Dec 15, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas — One Central Texas student got her Christmas wish on Wednesday.

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott posted a heartwarming reunion to social media this afternoon. Fifth-grader Kaylynn Johnson, a Thornton Elementary student, hadn't seen her father, Brooks Johnson, in over a year.

"She got her Christmas wish - with a surprise," said Ott. "God bless our men and women who serve!"

