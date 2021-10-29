Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Belton Police, DPS working on multi-vehicle crash near I-35/I-14 merge

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:21 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 17:23:45-04

The Texas Department of Public Transportation is currently working on a multiple-vehicle accident near the I-35/I-14 merge.

Belton police said eastbound of I-14 is shut down near Connell (Exit 293B).

Police ask that drivers avoid the area or prepare for delays at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019