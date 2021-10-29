Belton Police, DPS working on multi-vehicle crash near I-35/I-14 merge

The Texas Department of Public Transportation is currently working on a multiple-vehicle accident near the I-35/I-14 merge.
Belton police said eastbound of I-14 is shut down near Connell (Exit 293B).
Police ask that drivers avoid the area or prepare for delays at this time.
#BPDTrafficAlert: DPS is working a multiple-vehicle accident on the I-35/I-14 Merge. I-14 EB is shut down at Connell (Exit# 293B). Please consider alternate routes or prepare for delays.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/myfSjsNSgS— Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) October 29, 2021