Belton mayor Wayne Carpenter steps down, will continue to serve his term through City Council

BELTON, Texas — Wayne Carpenter served his last day as mayor of Belton on Tuesday, but plans to continue to serve the rest of his term through City Council, according to the Belton, Texas city government Facebook page.

Carpenter plans to spend more time with his wife Ann and the rest of his family.

"Mayor Carpenter has modeled dignity and kindness during his tenure, and Belton has benefited from his leadership. One of the final things he did in office was turn the valve on at the new water tank in North Belton," the Facebook post said.

An announcement regarding the new mayor of Belton is set to come later in the evening on Tuesday.