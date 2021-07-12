Bell County Sheriff's Office identify body of missing swimmer recovered at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

BELL COUNTY — The Bell County Sheriff's Office received a call on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 5:30 pm that a man had not resurfaced while swimming on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Reports were made that a male was trying to retrieve a flotation device but began to struggle and went under and did not resurface.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team were called to assist in the search.

The search went on throughout the remainder of Saturday evening into Monday morning when the victim's body was located and recovered in the same area where witnesses had observed him go underwater.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Gregory Ellis, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman was called to the scene to initiate the inquest and has yet to order an autopsy.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of US Army Officials on Fort Hood.

