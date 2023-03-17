Bell County: Police identify drowned fisherman recovered at Northpoint Marina in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim of an accidental drowning as Efrain Ramirez Marquez.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fisherman drowning at the Northpoint Marina in Temple, but were unable to immediately locate a victim.

At around 12 p.m. on Friday, Marquez's body was located and recovered.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers Park Rangers, and the Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team assisted with the search.

The death is being further investigated at this time.