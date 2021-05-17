Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in urgent need of donations from all blood types

TEMPLE, TX — The Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple is urgently asking for all blood types donation appointments.

The medical center is consistently booking fewer than normal appointments.

In order to keep blood platelet inventory stable, Baylor Scott & White is asking existing donors and those interested in donating to visit their website or call 254-724-4367 to request an appointment.

For those that don’t know what blood type you are, the blood center can tell you during registration.

Those who donate will receive a seasonal shirt.