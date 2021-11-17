Watch
Arrested: Woman accused of throwing soup at Temple restaurant worker

Soup throwing in Temple
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 12:49:01-05

TEMPLE, Texas — The woman accused of throwing soup at a Temple restaurant worker has been arrested.

Amanda Martinez, 31, is charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Amanda Nicole Martinez.jpg
Amanda Nicole Martinez

Police said Martinez called Sol De Jalisco on Nov. 7 to complain about her order.

After the call, she showed up at the restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr. She said her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid on top.

Police said she then threw the soup at an employee.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

