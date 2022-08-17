Armed robbery suspects arrested just minutes after stealing: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — Two armed robbery suspects in Temple were arrested last night just minutes after stealing, police said.

Around 9:08 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road in response to an armed robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon investigation, officers learned that a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female had pointed a gun at a customer in a parking lot and then taken off with their items.

Police said the suspects then drove off to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Based on both video surveillance and witness testimony, officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle about12 minutes later.

Around 9:20 p.m. that night, the two suspects were arrested without incident after officers performed a routine traffic stop.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.