After a decade of failing TEA standards, Marlins ISD receives B grade

A big win for students and teachers at Marlin ISD. After 10 years of the school district getting an F rating by the Texas Education Agency, Marlin ISD finally received a B rating.

One parent said it's because of the efforts of the new Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Henson.

Mother of three Gabriella Becarra has two children that attend Marlin ISD, she said she believes her children are more than just a number in the classroom at the district.

"My first grader came home and told me everyone’s name the first day and she knows her teacher’s name," said Becarra.

Superintendent Henson provided some insight into the history of Marlin ISD.

"Over the past 10 years from 2011 to 2019 the district received a rating of failing," said Henson.

Henson said the TEA grades a school's performance on the basis of three categories: student progress, student achievement, and closing the gaps.

“If Marlin ISD had not shown immediate impact there was a chance that our school district would’ve been closed and our children potentially would have had to go to school somewhere else," Henson said.

Henson said the school's success was a team effort and all teachers and staff played a part.

The school district has improved for the better and drastically at that too. Now scoring an 84, a rating of B under Texas Education Agency Standards.

The school district plans to celebrate its victory on September 2 with a parade.