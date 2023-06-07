23-year-old woman dead after being shot in Killeen, no arrests made

KILLEEN, Texas — Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old female who was shot in Killeen at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Killeen police were dispatched to the 1600 Block of Benttree Drive where they found the victim, Brook Elaine Ball, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Ball was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 4:30 p.m.

This is the fifth murder for the city of Killeen in 2023, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community — the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.