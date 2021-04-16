20 Central Texans indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearms charges

Twenty Central Texans are facing federal drug trafficking and firearms charges stemming from five separate, but related, federal grand jury indictments.

The indictments were unsealed Friday, April 16, 2021, in Waco.

The first indictment charges 16 Central Texans with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The defendants include:



Anthony Gutierrez, aka Cuzzo, age 34 of San Juan

Jose Francisco Gutierrez, age 33 of Killeen

Sarah Elizabeth Crigger, age 30 of Nolanville

Bobby Quinton Gentile, age 43 of Holland

Ashley Nicole Sutton, age 31 of Belton

Wesley Warrick, age 50 of Cameron

Carlos Avila, age 38 of Buckholts

Joe David Beck, age 50 of Temple

Lesleigh Arianne Bittner, age 33 of Belton

Aleah Freitag, age 29 of Rockdale

Kimberly Lee, age 26 of Gatesville

Colton Lane Lewis, age 30 of Temple

Angela Loy, age 32 of Temple

Frank Medina Jr, age 43 of Temple

Timothy Neal Nyquist, age 36 of Temple

Trisha Ann Sanchez, age 40 of Temple

The group is accused of conspiring to distribute multiple kilograms of methamphetamine in Bell County and surrounding areas since January 2020.

Thirteen of the defendants were arrested over the past two days. Jose Gutierrez, Crigger and Lewis were already in custody prior to yesterday.

Approximately four kilograms of cocaine, roughly seven kilograms of methamphetamine and half a dozen firearms were seized during the investigation.

If convicted, Anthony Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez, Crigger, Gentile, Sutton and Warrick face between 10 years and life in federal prison because the quantity level charged is at least 500 grams.

The remaining defendants face between five years and 40 years in federal prison if convicted because the quantity level charged is at least 50 grams.

The second indictment charges 35-year-old Cory Joe Barton of Gatesville with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Barton is accused of possessing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine on November 11, 2020.

If convicted, he faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.

Barton was already in custody when the indictment came down.

The third federal indictment charges 43-year-old Lori Oliphint of Temple with intent to distribute under 50 grams of methamphetamine on August 19, 2020.

If convicted, Oliphint faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Oliphint was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.

In the fourth federal grand jury indictment, 21-year-old Kayli Marie Guthrie of Temple is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Guthrie is accused of being in possession of a Colt .45 caliber handgun on May 21, 2020.

On March 27, 2020, Guthrie was convicted in Bell County for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

Guthrie was arrested on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The fifth federal indictment charges 31-year-old Annie Rose Lewis of Temple with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lewis is accused of possessing a .380 caliber pistol on December 21, 2021.

In 2011, Lewis was convicted on federal charges of manufacturing counterfeit currency.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Lewis was arrested on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The separate but related investigations were conducted by the FBI, Temple Police Department, Killeen Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Division and Drug Enforcement Agency.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris will be prosecuting the cases.

An indictment should not be considered evidence of guilty. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

