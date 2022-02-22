2 Copperas Cove men arrested for burglary of several businesses

Two Copperas Cove residents have been arrested for the burglary of several businesses on Monday.

Police said at about 2:30 a.m. they responded to the 400 block of East Avenue D in response to a business alarm. Officers found several businesses to be burglarized as they arrived.

"As officers were canvassing the area, they located a vehicle in a nearby parking lot with two occupants inside," said police. "During the investigation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered items stolen from the burglaries."

The two suspects, James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan, admitted to their involvement and were taken into custody without incident, according to Copperas Cove police. Each have been charged with four counts of burglary of a building.

Both were arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace John Guinn to receive a total bond of $40,000.