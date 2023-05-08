15-year-old male shot and killed in Killeen, no arrests made yet

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old who was murdered on Monday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 3600 block of Zephyr Road at around 10 a.m, and while they were en route to the scene, they received news that a shooting victim was located on Becker Drive.

Police arrived at the Star Mart Convenience Store and found shell casings in the parking lot, authorities say.

Additional officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Becker Drive where they found three male victims with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were airlifted to three different hospitals — two are currently in stable condition and the third was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

The name of the 15-year-old victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police say.

This investigation is currently ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

You can also download the P3Tips App for iOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.