11-year-old boy hospitalized after hit-and-run near Root Avenue

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon.

Killeen Police said they were dispatched at approximately 2:31 p.m., on Sunday, February 28 to a 911 call in reference to a crash involving a single vehicle and a 11-year-old pedestrian in the area of N. College Street and W. Green Avenue.

The boy was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was on a skateboard traveling southbound on Root Avenue when a low profile black pickup truck with red rims traveling westbound on W. Church Avenue, failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him.

The driver continued to travel and turned left northbound on Root Avenue and then westbound on W. Green Avenue, leaving the scene, Killeen Police said.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crash, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

