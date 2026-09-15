Fort Hood soldier killed following vehicle rollover during training exercise

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A 1st Cavalry Division soldier was killed in a vehicle rollover during a training exercise at Fort Hood on Monday.

Officials said a second soldier was injured in the incident and is receiving medical care.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our First Team soldier," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the trooper's family, loved ones and teammates. The 1st Cavalry Division is steadfast in supporting them through this difficult time."

The soldier's identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

No additional details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.