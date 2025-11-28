Firefighters rescue 12-year-old Texas girl after sand hole collapses

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KXXV) — Firefighters in the Houston area rescue a 12-year-old girl who was trapped in a collapsed hole dug into the sand on the bank of a creek.

According to a post from The Woodlands Fire Department, just before 5:00 pm on Thanksgiving, multiple units responded to a call of a child trapped in a cave. When they arrived, they discovered a 12-year-old girl on a family outing was trapped in a large hole she was digging. The sand had completely covered the girl.

The Woodlands Fire Department

The girl's father rushed to his daughter, and cleared enough sand from her head so she could breathe.

Fire crews were able to safely pull the girl from the sand. Medics evaluated her, and she was released to her parents.

The Woodlands Fire Department worked with several area fire departments and medical units.

