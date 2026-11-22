FALLS COUNTY, TEXAS— A Falls County deputy is recovering after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened at approximately 4:19 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies were called to a disturbance on the 100 block of County Road 117 near Marlin.

Dispatchers say a caller reported an intoxicated man acting violently toward family members.

Investigators say the suspect hit the deputy with his vehicle while trying to flee.

The suspect has been identified as Guillermo Rivera Espinoza Jr., 32.

The deputy was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco for treatment.

Deputies later tracked down the suspect and took him into custody. The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing.

