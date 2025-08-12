Here's what we know about Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift recently announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl — but many of the details are still under wraps.

Scripps News sat down with Rachel DeSantis, a senior music writer for People magazine, to unpack the news.

"Nobody loves an Easter egg more than Taylor Swift. And of course, the Swifties have been scouring her social media posts from the last few months, looking for some kind of hint as to you know, when this was going to happen," DeSantis said. "In October 2024, she posted a video of her at a stadium and she really focused on A12. A year later now, we know, for August 12. This happened on the 12th. So she really thinks of everything."

Swift announced this new album during a podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. What could that mean?

"The past few albums, [Swift] announced at award shows. So the fact that she chose to do it on New Heights with Jason and Travis is really just such a treat for fans," DeSantis said. "You know, it shows just how solid they are, how supportive of one another. They are. And really this is the first time that fans will have the chance to see them interact and kind of see what their dynamic is like in a natural setting like this. So it's really exciting."

RELATED STORY | Taylor Swift announces new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' during podcast appearance

Are there any hints as to what the album could bring?

"So far the aesthetic is very orange. It's very glittery. It's very bright. Which makes me think we're probably getting something upbeat. Maybe something like 1989 vibes," DeSantis said. "She made a playlists for Spotify and it has 22 of her songs on it. And it just so happens that all of the song on the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which seems to kind of hint that they're going to be involved in the production somehow here, which is really exciting because they worked together on Red and 1989 and Reputation. So they have a solid history of making some really fun and amazing songs."

Watch the full interview with DeSantis in the video above.