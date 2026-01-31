Crunch Fitness responds to leaked internal memo about potential ICE raids

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Crunch Fitness has issued a statement after an internal memo was leaked online, which gives employees directions on how to handle possible ICE raids.

The memo details what workers should — and should not — do during enforcement operations, instructing them to follow orders.

Under a section titled, "WHAT TO EXPECT DURING A RAID," the memo states agents may arrive suddenly, "may block exits and order no one to leave." It also states the lead officer will "usually" give a warrant, advising "raids can last hours" and "can be about members or employees."

It also says officers can enter freely enter public areas, such as the gym floor and locker rooms. However, entering private areas — such as back hallways and locked lockers — "usually require a warrant or manager consent."

25 News reached out to the company's Waco location, which referred us to their parent company. We then asked Austin-based Undefeated Tribe Operating Company LLC to confirm the memo's authenticity. Crunch then posted this statement on Instagram:

"Crunch is, and always has been, a place for everyone.

Recently, an internal memo drafted by an independent Crunch franchisee has raised questions. The memo was intended to provide clear, practical guidance to employees in the event of an unannounced ICE visit, with the goal of promoting calm, clarity, and safety in what can easily become a stressful and uncertain situation.

That memo has since been misinterpreted. Its purpose was preparedness and safety, not partnership or participation.

Like all businesses, Crunch follows the law, but only to the extent required. Our focus remains on maintaining a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone in our gyms.

For more than 37 years, Crunch has been built on inclusivity, positivity, and a no-judgments approach. That hasn't changed."