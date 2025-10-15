You can now shop at Walmart by messaging with ChatGPT about items you need

ChatGPT will soon be able to order groceries or household essentials for you from Walmart and have it delivered to your door.

The retail giant announced a new partnership with OpenAI that will let you shop through ChatGPT and check out instantly by simply chatting about your needs and letting Walmart or Sam's Club handle the fulfillment.

Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, calls the partnership "agentic commerce in action" — basically, AI that doesn't just respond to what you ask for, but actually learns your habits and helps predict what you might need before you even think of it.

The company already uses artificial intelligence throughout its business, claiming it has cut fashion production timelines by up to 18 weeks and reduced customer service resolution times by up to 40%.

Walmart said it is also training its employees on AI tools, becoming one of the first companies to embrace OpenAI certifications and rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise across teams.

McMillon emphasized that this tech push stays true to Walmart's core mission and that the goal isn't to replace human interaction with robots.

