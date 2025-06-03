You asked, they listened: McDonald's snack wraps are officially back

If you beg for it for nearly a decade, you shall receive. McDonald's has teased that its snack wraps were coming back for a couple of years, and now, we officially have a date.

The fast food giant will reintroduce its snack wraps to its menu on July 10, according to its social media platforms.

Somehow, the menu item became a cult favorite after it was removed about nine years ago.

RELATED STORY | McDonald's closes CosMc's, plans to incorporate beverage concepts nationwide

According to multiple reports over the years, McDonald’s stopped offering the snack wraps in U.S. restaurants because they were time-consuming to make and they weren’t as popular as they’d hoped.

But social media would make you think otherwise, since you don't have to look far to find someone begging McDonald's to bring the wraps back.

In a post on McDonald's X, the account manager said, "YOU commented under every post. YOU made petitions. YOU asked for it back in the DRIVE THRU!? YOU tweeted every day for 100 days straight. YOU rallied. you organized. and i saw it all. thanks to you, the Snack Wrap will be back."

The original snack wraps included a crispy chicken tender wrapped with shredded lettuce, cheese and ranch sauce on a tortilla. It's unclear if they will be exactly the same.

RELATED STORY | McDonald's sales sink in the worst quarter for the company since the pandemic