Walmart to remove dozens of synthetic dyes, ingredients from Great Value and other store brands

Walmart says it is moving to eliminate dozens of dyes and other ingredients from its U.S. private brand food products.

The Arkansas-based retailer announced Wednesday that it plans to remove synthetic dyes as well as 30 other ingredients — including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutions — from its private brand products, such as Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and bettergoods. Walmart says the move is part of its ongoing mission to evolve its private brands as customer preferences change.

“Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened,” Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said in a statement. “By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we’re reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about.”

Walmart called the initiative one of the “largest private brand reformulations in retail history.” The company said roughly 90% of its private brand food products are already free from synthetic dyes.

The change comes as customers are showing more interest in what ingredients are in their food, Walmart stated. According to a national survey conducted by the company this summer, 62% of respondents said they want more transparency about their food, and 54% said they review ingredient lists before purchasing.

“This commitment demonstrates how Walmart is responding to changing customer preferences, while also setting the standard for providing exceptional quality and innovation at an outstanding value,” Furner said.

The retailer said it is working with private brand suppliers to adjust formulations and find alternative ingredients while preserving “the same great taste customers have come to expect.” Reformulated products will begin hitting shelves in the coming months, with the company aiming to complete major changes by January 2027.

Here's the full list of synthetic dyes and additional ingredients being removed from Walmart U.S. private brand food products:

