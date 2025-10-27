Walmart kicks off holiday sales early with three rounds of deals

Walmart is kicking off the holiday shopping season early, announcing three separate Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events across November and December.

Event 1 will run Nov. 14–16. Walmart+ members will get early online access beginning Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The retailer has already previewed several discounts, including:



98” TCL QLED 4K Google TV – Was $1,798.00, Event Price $998.00

Barbie Malibu Travel Playset – Was $21.88, Event Price $12.00

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Was $729.00, Event Price $399.99

Keurig Iced Essentials – Was $79.00, Event Price $44.97

L’ange Hair Styler – Was $119.00, Event Price $48.30

Event 2 will begin online Nov. 25, with in-store deals available starting Nov. 28. The event will run through Nov. 30.

Event 3 will follow on Dec. 1 and will be online only. Walmart+ members will receive early access to those deals on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

Walmart has not yet announced which items will be included in Events 2 and 3.