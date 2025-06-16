Trump Organization launches new phone plan, unveils gold cell phone

The Trump Organization is entering the mobile phone business.

The company announced on Monday a new cell phone service that it called "transformational" and meant to provide "top-tier connectivity."

Branded as Trump Mobile, the service will operate on all three major U.S. cellular networks and offer 5G coverage. Its flagship plan, called The 47 Plan, is priced at $47.45 per month, an apparent reference to Trump being the 47th and 45th president of the United States.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this new digital space,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization. “Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on. We're especially proud to offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families — because those serving overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home."

Customers can sign up for Trump Mobile by calling 888-TRUMP45. No contracts or credit checks required, the company says.

Trump Mobile also plans to launch the “T1 Phone” in August for $499. Images posted on the Trump Mobile website show a gold-colored device that resembles an iPhone.

While the president does not run day-to-day operations at the Trump Organization, this latest venture is sure to prompt ethical concerns.