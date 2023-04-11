Watch Now
College Station police locate missing non-verbal child with autism

Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 15:04:32-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: Emily has been found safe, according to the College Station Police Department.

The College Station Police Department is actively looking for a missing 9-year-old child.

Police said Emily is autistic and non-verbal.

She was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Markham Lane, according to the College Station Police Department.

Emily was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, and tie-dye leggings and is barefoot, police said.

The College Station Police Department, Fire Department and Brazos County Constables are actively working on this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

