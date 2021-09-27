Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Texas A&M University in November

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Texas A&M University on Nov. 11 as part of Young America's Foundation campus lecture series.

“Serving as YAF’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar allows me to make the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to thousands of students across our nation, and I’m excited to do this with Young America’s Foundation,” said Vice President Pence.

The free event will happen at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium and is open to the public.

Ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks.

