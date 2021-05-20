Twin Peaks to open Bryan location in June

BRYAN, TX — Despite months of construction delays caused by the pandemic, national sports bar franchise Twin Peaks is set to open at the former Kreuz barbecue building off Highway 6 in Bryan.

Last week, owners began last week interviewing potential cooks, kitchen staff, and the plaid-clad servers known as Twin Peaks girls. This new location was set to open late last year, but the process was halted by the pandemic.

Franchise co-owner Ricky Rosa said the reception in Aggieland to Twin Peaks’ arrival has been welcoming and positive.

“Being familiar with College Station and Bryan, we thought our brand would really resonate with the community there well,” Rosa said. “... [we liked] the demographic, the traditions of Bryan-College Station.”

Though some industries have struggled to attract a workforce, Rosa said many people have already applied at his restaurant in Bryan, particularly for server positions. He noted that Twin Peaks has experienced a positive reception from the Aggieland community in anticipation of the restaurant’s arrival. Rosa hopes to add touches to the interior that are specific homages to the local area.

Twin Peaks - Bryan is projected to open in late June.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!