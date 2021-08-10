Watch
Tune In Tonight: The Road Ahead

Office of the County Judge - Brazos<br/>
I-14 expansion
Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:32:05-04

Economic boom or bust?

Congress is set to vote on a $1 trillion national infrastructure plan this week.

This includes a unanimously approved amendment to expand Interstate 14 across five states; Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The 1,300 miles will connect Odessa, Texas to Augusta, Georgia, and stretch across not only Central Texas but the Brazos Valley.

Join KRHD News on Tuesday, August 10, for a special coverage event during the 5 pm and 6 pm newscasts as we look at how the Interstate 14 Corridor will impact your community in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

