Travis Fields is turning into a Winter Wonderland for the Brazos Valley to enjoy

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Travis Fields is turning into a Winter Wonderland for all the local community to enjoy.

RCI Sports Management is hosting a Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields on December 10 from 3 – 5 pm. This family-friendly event is free to the public and will have fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Expanding upon RCI’s successful community activities in RCI Sports Leagues and Recess Like an Adult, the Winter Wonderland event will be another key addition to the calendar.

RCI Sports Management is proud to welcome the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum as presenting partner of the event.

“This partnership is exciting for RCI as the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is an integral community-focused organization which links the Bryan-college stations area, baseball, and President Bush,” said Scott Hillier, RCI Director of Operations..

“The holiday season was always special to President and Mrs. Bush who always came to have their picture made in front of the Christmas tree in the rotunda. We are so happy to be part of this community wide holiday event,” said Warren Finch, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director.

RCI’s goal is to showcase Travis Fields as more than a premier baseball and softball complex, but a facility that brings the Brazos Valley together and provides a venue for unique events. The Winter Wonderland will be no exception featuring a completely decorated park, yard games, music, and a trivia contest for the whole family to enjoy.

Santa will be making a special appearance to Travis Fields and there will be prizes for children who collect all of the activity stamps.

Calling all local businesses

Do you want to connect with local families, promote your brand to the BCS community and contribute to family and community fun?

The Winter Wonderland will provide an opportunity for local businesses to set up a booth on Candy Cane Lane and promote their offerings to the local community. Any businesses wishing to take part should email amber@rcisportsmanagement.com for more information. Register soon as space is limited.

Volunteers

Fancy a fun afternoon, contributing to the enjoyment of the community. We need volunteers to join in on the fun and help us run the day?

About Travis Fields

Opened in February 2022, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park was developed as part of the Master plan for the City of Bryan. ​ Tapping into a ripe youth and amateur sports market, these fields will change the landscape of baseball and softball in Central Texas. This facility will drive sports tourism to the area and continue to expand its number of fields whilst being a resource hosting Little League each year.

For more information and updates, please visit www.rcisportsmanagement.com/winter-wonderland