Traffic collision closes section of Boonville Road

Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:07:33-05

BRYAN, Texas — A traffic collision has closed Boonville Road between Woodcrest Drive and Copperfield Drive.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

