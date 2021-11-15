Traffic collision closes section of Boonville Road

BRYAN, Texas — A traffic collision has closed Boonville Road between Woodcrest Drive and Copperfield Drive.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The eastbound lanes of Boonville Road have been closed at Woodcrest Drive. Expect significant delays in the area.



Boonville Road between Copperfield Drive and Woodcrest Drive is closed to all traffic.



(4:43 pm) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 15, 2021

