Traffic Alert: Vehicle accident at Texas Ave and Southwest Pkwy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is currently responding to a vehicle accident located at the intersection of Texas Ave and Southwest Pkwy.

Eastbound traffic on Southwest Pkwy is being diverted onto southbound Texas.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!