Traffic Alert: Major crash at HWY 6 & Harvey Mitchell

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 14, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to their official Twitter, College Station PD is responding to a major crash at Highway 6 and Harvey Mitchell.

At the time of this publication, northbound Highway 6 at this location is down to one lane of traffic.

Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.

