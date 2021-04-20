Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Traffic Alert: Crash at Rock Prairie and Highway 6

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
Crash
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 17:32:32-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to Twitter, College Station PD officers are currently working on-site at a crash at Rock Prairie and Highway 6.

At the time of this publication, the entrance from Texas to Highway 6 and the exit ramp for Barron on the southbound side of the highway is shut down.

dedicatedhosting.pro

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.