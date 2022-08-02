Texas man sentenced 28 years for sexual abuse of 13-year-old stepchild

A Texas man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl who was his stepchild of nine years, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Martin Guzman was sentenced by a Brazos County jury on Thursday, July 28, after a jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The DA's office said on April 25 of 2019 the child spoke to her school counselor to report that Guzman had been sexually abusing her.

The abuse was reported to College Station police and the victim was taken to Scotty’s House for a forensic interview, according to the district attorney's office.

"During her outcry, she described the defendant coming into her bedroom that she shared with her younger sister on multiple nights over the course of about six weeks," said the district attorney's office. "She described him moving her clothes and touching her inappropriately while she pretended to be asleep."

During the trial, the victim was supported by a friend who initially helped her report the abuse, said the district attorney's office;

"In addition, the jury heard the supportive testimony of the victim’s mother, who, upon learning of the abuse, left the defendant and never spent another night under the same roof," said the release.

The victim also told the jury about what the trial meant to her and explained her hopes for her future.

“We are inspired by this bright and brave young woman who found her voice and came forward to put an end to this defendant’s abusive acts," said a statement from

Assistant District Attorneys Gretchen Connick and Nathan Wood. "We hope that other young victims will look to her and find their voices as well.”