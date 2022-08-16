Texas A&M University system approves office space for DFW expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System is looking forward to establishing a more grande presence in Dallas-Fort Worth by establishing its footprint downtown.

“The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to expand our ability to lease space here in downtown Fort Worth,” said Dr. Kim McCuistion, associate vice chancellor and director of the Texas A&M University system Forth Worth Campus.

Dr. McCusition says this project will allow for renovated and new programs in North Texas.

“We have four parking lots that we’re going to be building brand new structures on and we will be replacing the law school, and of course providing state-of-the-art experiences and opportunities and facilities for our partnering agencies,” said Dr. McCuistion.

Austin Franco is a recent graduate of the Texas A&M School of Law.

While he did not attend A&M during his undergraduate career, he knew this was the program for him.

“I know when A&M puts their name on something, they’re going to do what they can to make it great,” said Franco. “They’re going to make the proper investments, hire the right people, and it brings in good students, good faculty. Everyone wants to get behind.”

Franco is currently an associate attorney and says he made connections with local lawyers through A&M’s career center.

“The law school got me the job and prepared me for it,” he said. “I just started a couple of weeks ago, still trying to figure it all out, but a lot of stuff I learned in school is coming to light and helping me out for sure.”

Meghan Collier is also a recent graduate of A&M’s law school and says the experience was nothing like she imagined.

“People weren’t really cutthroat,” said Collier. “We were all there because we wanted a quality education, but I guess everyone decided that in the Aggie spirit, we were going to work together and not against each other.”

Dr. McCuistion says it’s all about providing educational experience for the community.

“A rising tide raises all boats so it’s really neat to be able to continue to work with other universities in this region to make sure that we’re providing access and opportunity to an affordable education here in North Texas,” said Dr. McCuistion.

Collier is currently studying for the bar but will start her job in the law field at the end of this month as an associate attorney.

“There’s just so many new professors, and they’re increasing the number of programs and things going on and so we really need the space for sure. I’ll be here in Fort Worth to watch it all happen,” said Collier.

Dr. McCuistion says she is eager for the Texas A&M University System to broaden their presence in Fort Worth and looks forward to starting construction next year and open the new buildings in a few years.