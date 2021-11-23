Texas A&M to spend $205 million on new football training and track & field facilities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars in updates to athletic facilities, planned for the next four-year fiscal cycle.

Texas A&M’s board of regents met on Thursday, Nov. `18, and approved certain budget items for the coming 2022-2026 university system Capital Plan, including a $205 million venture towards improvements for football and track and field facilities.

At least $125 million will be used towards the Bright Football Complex, creating new indoor practice facilities, renovating spaces, and establishing updated academic and health resource centers for athletes. Another $55 million will be used for the creation of a new indoor track facility. In a press release issued Thursday, university Chancellor John Sharp is quoted.

“This project will re-establish Texas A&M as a leading host site for the highest levels of competition," he stated. "But perhaps even more important than boosting Texas A&M’s exposure on the national scene, this project will provide our student-athletes with the tools they need to achieve their goals in the workplace after college.”

Junior year Aggie sprinter Patrick Johnson II recalled being recruited as a high school senior when the E.B. Cushing track stadium was brand new. He said that Texas A&M’s investments in track & field, such as Thursday's proposed updates, is what drew him to the university above all other schools.

“The support you have as a student-athlete here is pretty much second to none, for everything you could basically want," said Johnson. "... Adding and building on that for the future, for the indoor track [facility] - which will be brand new, and probably one of the best, if not the best in the country - basically just ups the game."

The regents’ agenda briefing notes that a portion of this project, namely $25 million, will be used for the creation of 31 new suites at Kyle Field. The agenda does not list a specific start date for construction, but includes a thirty-year pay-off schedule. It mentions that the university is starting a fundraising effort for the project, as they plan to pay off just over half of the project with gifts.

